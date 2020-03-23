Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 14.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 38.7 cents per gallon lower than one month ago and stand 48.8 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.
The lower gasoline prices, said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, is the result of a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to the "lowest oil prices we've seen in 18 years, paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead," he said. "I don't think I've ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession.
The average price per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), in Union County is $2.35; in Montour County, $2.39; in Northumberland County, $2.44; and in Snyder County, $2.40.
What we're witnessing, DeHaan said, "is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand, and for motorists hurrying to fill up today, they're wasting their money as prices will continue to drop in the days ahead."
Gas prices could drop to as low as 99 cents a gallon in some areas of the country, DeHaan said.