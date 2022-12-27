SUNBURY — Unleaded self-serve gasoline in the Susquehanna Valley could have been purchased for as little as $3.384 per gallon, as prices continue to drop this holiday season.
The Susquehanna Valley average is seven cents cheaper this week at $3.590 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, which was released on Tuesday.
The average price during the week of Dec. 19, 2022, was $3.663 per gallon. During the week of Dec. 27, 2021, the price was $3.505.
The least expensive gas in the Valley, according to the report was $3.384 in Shamokin. The most expensive was $3.805 in Milton. Some other Valley prices: $3.711 in Elysburg, $3.497 in Lewisburg, $3.466 in Mifflinburg, $3.547 in Mount Carmel, $3.730 in Selinsgrove and $3.582 Sunbury.
The national average is four cents cheaper this week and 45 cents cheaper than a month ago at $3.10.