Prices at the gas pump continue to rise across the Valley, where prices now average more than $3 a gallon.
Gas is six cents higher this week than last, at $3.02 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday.
Moday's average in the region was 45 cents higher than at the beginning of the year.
One year ago this week, the price per gallon was $2.64. By municipality, the prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline are as follows: Elysburg, $2.99; Lewisburg, $3.06; Mifflinburg, $2.99; Milton, $3.09; Mount Carmel, $2.97; Selinsgrove, $3.03; Shamokin, $3.01; and Sunbury, $3.01.
Meanwhile, the national gas price average is $2.77, a 31-cent jump in a month. With gasoline supplies tightening, demand increasing and crude oil prices rising, prices are likely to remain this high, the AAA report said.
Monday's national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to one year ago, which was right before state lockdowns and working/learning from home started.