The average gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley dropped another penny this week to $3 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
Last year as the full brunt of the pandemic hit and people stayed home, the average price of gas was $2.01. Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.99, Lewisburg, $2.99, Mifflinburg, $2.99, Milton, $3, Mount Carmel, $3.04, Selinsgrove, $2.99, Shamokin, $3.02, and Sunbury, $3.02.
After a wild March, AAA said, Americans are seeing some stability at the pump. This is thanks in part to a small decrease in demand, cheaper crude prices, and an increase in refinery utilization.
— RICK DANDES