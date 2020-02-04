Gas prices across the Valley dropped slightly, on average, by four cents this week, according to a AAA East Central gas price report released Monday.
The average price for gasoline this week is $2.66 per gallon. Last week, the price average was $2.70 a gallon of unleaded regular gas. Last year on this date, the average price for gas was $2.47 a gallon.
Pennsylvania statewide still carries the highest average per gallon in the region, at $2.66. Neighboring New York follows at $2.65, followed by Vermont at $2.62.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various Valley municipalities are; Elysburg, $2.77; Lewisburg, $2.40; Mifflinburg, $2.64; Milton, $2.50; Mount Carmel, $2.64; Selinsgrove, $2.85; Shamokin, $2.66, and Sunbury, $2.89.
