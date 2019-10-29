The average price at the pump has fallen by a penny this week, to $2.77 a gallon, the AAA is reporting.
Even so, Valley motorists saw the smallest decreases in gas prices of any region in the country. Most states in the region saw prices decrease by one to two cents or not drop at all.
One year ago on this date, a gallon cost $2.98. The AAA listed average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in several Valley municipalities: Elysburg, $2.80, Lewisbury, $2.75, Mifflinburg, $2.77, Milton, $2.87, Mount Carmel, $2.71, Selinsgrove, $2.80, Shamokin, $2.73, and Sunbury, $2.80.
— RICK DANDES