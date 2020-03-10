HARRISBURG — The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is five cents cheaper this week than last week, at a current $2.640 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price report, released Monday.
Last week, the price averaged $2.69 a gallon. At the start of this work week, state averages across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states range from $2.16 in Virginia to $2.57 in Pennsylvania. One reason for the drop, AAA said, was that regional refinery utilization decreased for three weeks, now down to 56 percent.
Oil stocks also moving downward on Monday. These factors are being offset by the drastic drop in the cost of crude oil, leading to cheaper prices for motorists in the region.
This week’s average prices in Susquehanna Valley municipalities are: Elysburg, $2.70, Lewisburg, $2.55, Mifflinburg, $2.64, Milton, $2.70, Mount Carmel, $2.60, Selinsgrove, $2.70, Shamokin, $2.58, and Sunbury, $2.64.
— RICK DANDES