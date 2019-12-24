Gas prices in the Valley have stabilized this Christmas holiday week, but at a relatively high price.
In the region, Pennsylvania's $2.75 state gas price average lands on the top 10 list of most expensive averages in the country, according to AAA.
This week and last week's average price in the Susquehanna Valley has stayed at $2.74. One year ago on this date the average price pepr gallon was $2.51. The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various Susquehanna Valley municipalities are: Elysburg, $2.83, Lewisburg, $2.72, Mifflinburg, $2.80, Milton, $2.76, Mount Carmel, $2.68, Selinsgrove, $2.81, Shamokin, $2.69, and Sunbury, $2.65.
— RICK DANDES