The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley increased by four cents this week over last week, and has settled at $2.67 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This is the first increase in the area since the end of 2019. The price last year this week was $2.58 a gallon.
By municipality, gas prices are as follows: Elysburg, $2.77, Lewisburg, $2.58, Mifflinburg, $2.59, Milton, $2.64, Mount Carmel, $2.66, Selinsgrove, $2.70, Shamokin, $2.62, and Sunbury, $2.75.
— RICK DANDES