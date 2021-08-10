HARRISBURG — Gas prices rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99 this week while the most expensive is $3.79. The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18. The national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago.