Gas prices across Pennsylvania increased by four cents last week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations across the state.
Drivers are paying $3.72 a gallon according to the survey, 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is $3.25 while the most expensive is $4.39.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51. The national average is up 20.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.