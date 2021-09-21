SUNBURY — Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley rose by six cents this week and now sit at $3.32 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
A year ago, the average price in the Valley was $2.47. The highest average locally is in Milton at $3.34 a gallon; the lowest average prices are in Shamokin at $3.27.
The national gas price average rose two cents on the week to $3.19, matching a seven-year-high last seen in early August. While the post-Labor Day period usually sees less demand and lower gas prices, this year, the impact of Hurricane Ida, followed two weeks later by Hurricane Nicholas, has slowed oil production and refinery recovery along the Gulf Coast. The national average of $3.19 is two cents more than a month ago and is $1.01 more than a year ago.