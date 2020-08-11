Gas prices in the Valley jumped up to an average of seven cents a gallon this week at $2.43, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report, released Monday. Last week a gallon of gas averaged $2.35. A year ago, it was $2.83. By municipality, average gas prices this week are as follows: Elysburg, $2.50, Lewisburg, $2.37, Mifflinburg, $2.39, Milton, $2.44, Mount Carmel, $2.45, Selinsgrove, $2.47, Shamokin, $2.38, and Sunbury, $2.44.
On the week, the national average is down a penny from last Monday to $2.17. Today’s national average is two cents less than last month and 49 cents cheaper than a year ago, with August pricing out to be the second cheapest start to the month in more than a decade.