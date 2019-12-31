The average prices for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is seven cents higher this week at $2.81 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
Pennsylvania ($2.79) ranks among the top 10 most expensive state averages in the country. Average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas last week in the Susquehanna Valley was $2.74.
A year ago, the price per gallon was $2.48. Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various Valley municipalities are: Elysburg, $2.83, Lewisburg, $2.78, Mifflinburg, $2.84, Milton, $2.88, Mount Carmel, $2.72, Selinsgrove, $2.89, Shamokin, $2.72, and Sunbury, $2.85.
— RICK DANDES