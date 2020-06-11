Gas prices are inching up in the Susquehanna Valley, to an average of $2.18 a gallon, according to the weekly AAA East Central Gas Price Report. One year ago on this date, the price was $2.91 a gallon.
While gas prices increased across the region last week, they only pushed more expensive by a few pennies (Pennsylvania, +2 cents). Gas prices in the Susquehanna Valley range from $1.76 to $2.25. By municipality, gas prices in the Valley are: Elysburg, $2.24, Lewisburg, $2.18, Mifflinburg, $2.21, Milton, $2.27, Mount Carmel, $2.15, Selinsgrove, $2.17, Shamokin, $2.11, and Sunbury, $2.11.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports regional gasoline stocks increased by 500,000 barrels to push total levels to 74.2 million. Motorists can expect pump prices to continue to trend more expensive, but with increases of only a few cents.