Gas prices on average in the Valley spiked upwards by nine cents a gallon this week over last, to $2.49, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price report, released Monday.
One year ago, this week, the price per gallon was $2.76. The average price of unleaded gas in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.60, Lewisburg, $2.26, Mifflinburg, $2.44, Milton, $2.57, Mount Carmel, $2.48, Selinsgrove, $2.53, Shamokin, $2.48, and Sunbury, $2.53.
Overall weekly price per gallon increases seen across the country are likely a reaction to increased demand. while supply dwindled. This could be a short-lived trend, the AAA report said, "as many states are seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers, which could lead to lower demand."
