The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is two cents cheaper this week at $2.69 per gallon, according to a AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
Drivers should prepare for a week of volatility, said Jim Garrity, public affairs manager, East Central AAA region, due to a decrease in inventory. Susquehanna Valley average price during the week of Feb. 24, was $2.71.
A year ago this week, the price was essentially the same, at $2.71.
Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Susquehanna Valley municipalities this week are: Elysburg, $2.74, Lewisburg, $2.66, Mifflinburg, $2.70, Milton, $2.81, Mount Carmel, $2.62, Selinsgrove, $2.69, Shamokin, $2.62, and Sunbury, $2.68.