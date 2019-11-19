The average price at the pump of a gallon of regular grade gasoline in the Susquehanna Valley dropped a few points this week, and is 13 cents cheaper than this date one year ago, according to AAA's East Central Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average is $2.76; last week it was $2.80. A year ago the price was $2.87. By municipality, the average prices were: Elysburg, $2.83, Lewisburg, $2.64, Mifflinburg, $2.80, Milton, $2.81, Mount Carmel, $2.70, Sel;insgrove, $2.79, Shamokin, $2.72, and Sunbury, $2.81.