The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is a penny cheaper this week at $2.37 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. One year ago this week, the price per gallon averaged $2.93. The average prices of unleaded gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.49, Lewisburg, $2.24, Mifflinburg, $2.33, Milton, $2.39, Mount Carmel, $2.37, Selinsgrove, $2.44, Shamokin, $2.34, and Sunbury, $2.37.
As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country, AAA said. The lower demand contributed to a cheaper national average on the week – down one penny to $2.18. This is the first time since late April that the national average has declined.
— RICK DANDES