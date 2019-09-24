SUNBURY — The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is seven cents higher this week than it was last week, at $2.813 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, said Jim Garrity, AAA legislative affairs manager. The jump in price, Garrity said, is the aftermath of attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia last week. This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average is $2.81; last week it was $2.74. The average price of unleaded, self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalites are as follows: $3.00 in Elysburg; $2.68 in Lewisburg; $2.77 in Mifflinburg; $2.86 in Milton; $2.77 in Mount Carmel; $2.80 in Selinsgrove; $2.78 in Shamokin; and $2.85 in Sunbury.