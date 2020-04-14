Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations. But gas prices in the Valley are even lower than the state average.
The lowest gas prices in Valley municipalities are: in Danville, $1.89, Elysburg, $2.19, Lewisburg, $1.87, Middleburg, $1.95, Mifflinburg, $1.95, Milton, $1.87, Selinsgrove, $1.99, Shamokin, $1.99, Shamokin Dam, $1.99, and Sunbury, $1.98.
The OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production "will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices — not even one bit," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, on Monday morning. DeHaan expects prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows.
Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers, DeHaan said. The aim is exactly that — keep production online — which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now.