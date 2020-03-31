Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,269 stations. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 46.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices in the Valley are reflective of the statewide averages. The average price of a gallon of gas in Valley counties is: Montour, $2.12; Northumberland is $2.26; Snyder, $2.18, and Union, $2.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97 a gallon today. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Monday was the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, "and the first week of the national average being under $2 a gallon for the first time in over four years, as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand. This has caused prices to sink like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon."