SUNBURY – The Sunbury Area Community Foundation has awarded a grant to Gaudenzia Inc. for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the organization’s Sunbury Outpatient facility.
Gaudenzia is committed to preserving the health and safety of everyone it serves. CPR alone may not save a person's life. The AED is a portable, life-saving device designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Annually, the Sunbury Area Community Foundation awards more than $150,000 in grants to organizations that invest in programs and projects that specifically target health-related goal areas such as children’s health, early childhood, oral health, issues regarding the working poor and coronary care.
— The Daily Item