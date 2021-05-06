MILTON — Geisinger 65 Forward, a community-based health-and-wellness primary care clinic designed exclusively to serve an older population is opening to patients this Monday at 5170 Route 405, South Gate Plaza.
The center is designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and up by bringing the most-used services all under one roof, said Dr. Richard Smith, an internal medicine physician based in the Milton facility.
Smith's background mostly specializes in care for those over 65, he said on Friday. "It's been the nature of my practice for the last 30 years."
Smith called the idea of Geisinger 65 Forward "very special. This particular concept brings a huge number of advantages to patients. It allows us to spend more time with each patient individually. It allows us to work together as a team for the betterment of patients."
Within the confines of the clinic is a complete wellness team: a pharmacy, a dietician, a wellness coordinator, and a social coordinator to encourage social interaction between patients.
"It's kind of a different concept," Smith said. "Traditionally, the doctor makes all the calls." Here, it's a holistic approach.
"We can sit down as a team and discuss all aspects of the patient's wellness. It's all here," Smith said. "We have X-Ray here on the site. We have a laboratory here on site. All that is a convenience to folks, especially if they are limited in their mobility."
A physician will always be at the clinic; in this case, Smith. "Yeah," he said. "This is my home."
When walking in, patients will see a clinical side and a workout area that looks a lot like a health club on the other.
"Patients who come in can have a fitness assessment," he said. "We have an expert who is almost like a fitness trainer. We can assess what kinds of exercise is best for the individual."
Patients who are established at the clinic can come in any time and use the exercise equipment.
Patients have to be a member of a Geisinger program to use all that the clinic offers.
The social aspect of wellness is not ignored at Geisinger 65 Forward.
"When you talk to psychiatrists about things that drive health," Smith said, "you can't separate the emotional well-being of a patient from the physical well-being. They merge. You have to take care of all of those things if you are going to take care of a patient."
Stephanie Pacovsky, operations manager, added that the front space was designed to look more like a hotel lobby than a doctor's office.
"The idea was to make this very calm and inviting, coming in," she said.
There is a community space where a program coordinator develops social activities for patients — such as a book club, crafts and a virtual series, that teaches patients how to use their cellphone and laptops, Pacovsky said.
"We'll also teach them how to use Facebook, so they can keep in touch with their families," she said.
The space is about 8,000 square feet.
Surrounded by individual examination rooms is a collaborative space where providers, nursing staff, pharmacists, dieticians and care managers all work together.
Hours are Monday through Friday., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 570-246-4575.
There is also a clinic in Shamokin Dam, at 30 Baldwin Blvd.