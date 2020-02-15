Geisinger announces additional resources, hours at Sunbury clinic

SUNBURY — Geisinger is extending its hours at its Sunbury Clinic beginning Saturday, the health system officially announced Friday.
The Geisinger Sunbury Clinic, 385 State St., Sunbury, will offer extended clinic hours including evening and weekend appointments. The clinic will be open until 8 p.m.on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It also will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., according to a news release.
“We want to make it easier for all our communities to achieve and maintain health close to home by better connecting them with their care options,” said Tom Sokola, Geisinger’s Central Region Chief Administrative Officer. “Offering more convenient times for our neighbors to get the important preventive care services at our community clinics will help them stay healthy and reduce their need for higher-level services like emergency medicine and specialty care.”
Geisinger has also created a virtual resource center to assist community members with questions or for those looking for additional information. By visiting Geisinger.org/sunburycare or calling 570-284-3655, individuals can find information on making appointments, insurance coverage, care options and career opportunities.
Geisinger Sunbury offers family medicine, laboratory and preventive care services. Geisinger also offers these services at Geisinger Selinsgrove, 201 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove, and Geisinger Susquehanna University, 620 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
"It is absolutely wonderful,” Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "Providing weekend hours for people is a great gesture to fit the needs of our community."
Geisinger also has two Geisinger Careworks walk-in clinics in Shamokin Dam and Danville.