Geisinger announces hospital's first baby of 2021

DANVILLE — It took a little while but the first baby of 2021 was born Friday afternoon at Geisinger Medical Center.
Thomas Angel Rodriguez was born the son of Tabrandi Snook and Thomas Rodriguez, both of Shamokin, according to Geisinger spokesperson Joe Stender.
Thomas Angel Rodriguez Jr. arrived Friday at 4:17 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long, Stender said.
Geisinger staff members, Dr. Deidre Heber, Dr. Brooke Spangler, JoAnne Leinenbach and Elizabeth Britton presented a gift basket to the family after the delivery, Stender said.