DANVILLE – Geisinger has appointed a new member to its board of directors — Don Thomas Rosini, of Shamokin. He is currently president of Shamokin Carbons in Coal Township.
Previously, Rosini managed the European fixed income derivative trading operation for the Bank of New York in London, England. Prior to his time at Bank of New York, he managed the Asian foreign currency derivatives operation for Chase Manhattan Bank in Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Rosini is a board member of Together We Can, a 501(c)(3) focused on fighting food insecurity in Pennsylvania and across the country.
“Our communities will undoubtedly benefit from the leadership of Don Rosini, a leader who was born and raised in the area and has spent decades as a catalyst for change and equality,” said Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO. “His experience as a professional and philanthropist couldn’t align more perfectly with Geisinger’s vision to make health easier for the communities we serve.”
— RICK DANDES