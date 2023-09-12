COAL TWP. — Geisinger will offer hunters the chance to add heart health to their safety checklists before heading into the woods this season.
Geisinger’s Department of Cardiology will host a free hunters’ screening clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Ressler Building on the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus, 4203 Hospital Road.
For those with risk factors for heart attack and stroke, a strenuous and adrenaline-inducing hunt can trigger a health emergency. By evaluating their heart health and teaching them how to reduce their risk factors, the screening clinic aims to help hunters have a safe and healthy season as they enjoy an activity that’s a way of life for many Pennsylvanians.
The clinic will offer:
EKG
Blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol testing
Joint mobility assessments
Education on and screening for chest pain, peripheral vascular disease, sleep apnea and stroke
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, American Heart Association and Geisinger Health Plan will also be in attendance.
Registration is preferred by calling 570-648-4010, but walk-ins are also welcome.
For more information, contact Cynthia Roadarmel at 570-648-4010 or cmroadarmel1@geisinger.edu.