SHAMOKIN DAM — The Geisinger Careworks urgent care facility in Shamokin Dam is restoring hours and is open seven days a week, just in time for the flu and cold season.
Beginning this week, the Shamokin Dam Careworks is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Mon.-Fri., and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Located in the Colonial Village Plaza at 2660 N. Susquehanna Trail (along Route 11/15), Careworks is staffed with advanced practitioners who treat patients older than 1.
This year, patients can walk into the Shamokin Dam Careworks and receive a flu shot without an appointment. The Shamokin Dam Careworks will also offer rapid flu testing, which provides a result in about 20 minutes.
"We design our locations to be there when you need it the most,” said Richard Martin, M.D., medical director at Geisinger Careworks. “With flu season approaching, we encourage everyone to get a flu shot, said Dr. Richard Martin, medical director at Geisinger Careworks. "It’s the best defense against coming down with the flu," he said. Patients can visit mycareworks.com or use online check-in to hold their place in line.
— RICK DANDES