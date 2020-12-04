Geisinger CEO: 25% of system's virus deaths happened in November

A quarter of the COVID-19 deaths since March in the Geisinger Health System occurred in the month of November, according to Jaewon Ryu, the hospital system’s president and CEO.
During a streamed press briefing on Friday, Ryu reported that the system entered a "really critical juncture of this pandemic" and the rising numbers are concerning and worse than they were at the last press briefing two weeks ago. For the entire Geisinger system, there have been 304 total deaths and one in four patients is testing positive.
The hospital system was averaging 240 to 250 positive tests per day in the last two weeks of November. Since Dec. 1, they are averaging 540 new positive tests per day — more than 700 for Thursday and 450 for Friday.
"It's not too late. We can actually stem this tide," said Ryu. "It's going to require all us doing this together out in the communities, focusing on the same precautionary measures that we've talked about many times before. The two big ones being we have to remember to mask and we have to avoid gatherings. We should not be gathering in indoor environments where we can't be masked with those folks. Those are not smart things and we know those contribute to spread."
Ryu pleaded with the community to take the precautionary measures seriously, saying it's the only thing that will dampen the trends and "literally save hundreds of lives." When the hospital sees a spike in positive cases, they then see a spike in hospitalizations over the next seven to 14 days.
Roughly one in four people — or 23-25 percent — are now testing positive compared to the summer months when 3-5 percent tested positive. Over the last four weeks, Geisinger has tripled the number of patients admitted to the hospitals with COVID across the system.
"Think about that when you go to the grocery store or walk around," said Ryu. "One in four is a significant number. That is also concerning and that is another one that doesn't bode well for what's to come in the coming weeks."
It does put a tremendous strain on the hospital and those patients who are coming in for non-COVID related reasons. Non-emergent procedures have been dialed back to prepare for capacity and staffing issues, Ryu said.
The COVID-19 surge is contributing to staff shortages at hospitals straining to deal with the flood of patients with coronavirus, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday. National models have suggested that if the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the state will run short on hospital beds. Geisinger is running close to capacity levels across all its campuses.
"Based on what we see, the next week or two or three don't look good," said Ryu. "They will be busy, there will be a lot of cases coming into the hospital. All of the leading indicators suggest that will be the case."
Geisinger will "absolutely, yes" come up against capacity issues due to COVID activity in the hospitals.
The health system reinstated visitation limitations and continues to mandate screening and masking of anyone entering its buildings. They launched an automated phone system and a self-scheduling tool for those who think they need a test.
COVID is not just a nursing home patient issue. Only 10 to 20 percent are patients from nursing homes and 35 to 40 percent are younger than 65, said Ryu.
"It is also true that survival rate is pretty darn high," said Ryu. "We have learned a lot, we have more arrows in our quiver to treat the virus. At the same time, we continue to see seriously ill patients, some of who unfortunately pass away, others who may recover who have lasting implications. It absolutely merits and deserves a level of gravity and seriousness."
He said Geisinger's 25,000 employees — nurses, physicians, environmental staff, respiratory staff — are tired and the best way to show gratitude is to "please, please be mindful of behaviors in the community."
"It's been a long battle, and we're going to keep fighting it," said Ryu. "We're doing a really good job and my hat's off to them. But they need your help as well."
He compared the situation to a boat taking in water with a hole in the boat. The goal is not to throw water out of the boat but to plug the hole.
"Our folks are doing a remarkable job, an unbelievable job," said Ryu. "It's one thing I find downright inspiring."
Ryu said Geisinger has a team focused on the distribution, dissemination and administration of vaccines. As more information on the vaccine comes out, Geisinger is prepared to take the allocations, store it and administer it to the first batch of recipients, most likely health care workers and higher-risk patients.