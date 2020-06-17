DANVILLE – Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu has been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for the second consecutive year.
The prestigious list includes White House coronavirus task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump administration coronavirus response coordinator.
The 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives listing honors physician and nurse leaders working in the health care industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential. Nominees were selected based on actions they took this year to help their respective organizations achieve or exceed financial, operational and clinical goals; steps they took to establish or contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation on local and national levels; and, examples of how they have addressed the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim of improved community health, a better patient experience and lower costs. Judging for the final ranking consisted of reader voting and input from Modern Healthcare senior editors.
“It is such a privilege to lead a truly unique organization like Geisinger, which continues to provide world-class care to its patients and members through programs like Geisinger at Home, MyCode Community Health Initiative and 65 Forward,” Ryu said. “The work of the staff each day to safely meet our communities’ health needs is inspiring, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As part of his selection to the prestigious list, Ryu was recognized for his efforts in expanding community care programs and a patient-first approach to care. He led a redesign of the health system’s primary-care operations by creating an environment where clinicians are freed up to spend more time with patients.
— THE DAILY ITEM