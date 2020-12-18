COVID-19 case volume tripled across Geisinger hospitals since the start of November and the continued upward trajectory is risking medical care and resources for all patients, not just those made severely ill by the novel coronavirus, according to Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
During a media briefing Friday, Ryu said Geisinger hospitals system-wide are averaging 370 COVID-19 patients daily. Comparatively, that average was 240 over the final two weeks of November, he said.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is at about 22 percent, down from a recent rate of 25 percent but sky high above the 2-3 percent rate from the summer, Ryu said.
“We’re seeing everything to suggest this is a full-blown community spread. It’s not just a nursing home issue,” Ryu said.
The arrival of a vaccine and this week’s approval of another combined with expanding treatment options offer hope, Ryu said, but he cautioned that nothing should yet signal an end to pandemic protocol of wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, avoiding gatherings — yes, over the holidays, too — and practicing good hand hygiene.
Bed space, medical supplies and professional medical care all are at risk, Ryu said. As COVID-19 persists, elective and non-emergent procedures are decreased anywhere from 10 to 50 percent depending on the day and the facility, he said. Ryu said it will be months until people who aren’t medical workers or at high risk of severe infection receive a vaccine.
“That light at the end of the tunnel may be there but it’s still months until we get there,” Ryu said. “We are operating at or near capacity at all of our major campuses including the ICUs (intensive care units).”
Ryu spoke of “upstream mitigation” when referring to pandemic protocol. He likened it to a water faucet, saying widespread cooperation and practice of the above-referenced methods would help slow the flow of the virus.
Geisinger this week received 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Ryu said
More than 400 employees would be vaccinated by end of day Friday, he said. Vaccinations will continue over the weekend, with the total expected to rise to 2,100 by end of day Sunday and 3,000 by next week. The vaccine is now distributed throughout the Geisinger system, he said, including Danville.
Those who are receiving the vaccination are asked to wait around 15 minutes as they’re monitored for side effects. He said there have been no cases of severe side effects at Geisinger so far.
Ryu said he’s “chomping at the bit” to be vaccinated himself but that until more doses arrive, he’ll be waiting in line behind frontline medical staff.