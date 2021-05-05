DANVILLE — Geisinger's ConvenientCare walk-in clinics are reverting to their normal services, given the traditional respiratory virus season winding down.
No longer will the centers be designated as cold and flu centers, said Richard Martin, medical director for Geisinger ConvenientCare. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danville location was transitioned to ConvenientCare Cold & Flu Centers, which provided all traditional services, but with a focus on respiratory viruses.
“We created these dedicated cold and flu centers to help people get treatment for respiratory virus symptoms in a more efficient way because many of those symptoms overlap with COVID- 19,” Martin said. “It made sense to direct people to get care for those symptoms in one spot, rather than a hospital or doctor’s office. We were fortunate to have minimal flu activity in our area this winter.”
ConvenientCare clinics are for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit. These include allergies, sinus infections, cold and flu symptoms, earaches, insect bites and tick removal, sprains and minor cuts. They’re the preferred place to go if you or your child are sick or need medical attention that doesn’t require a trip to the emergency room. The clinics are staffed by advanced practitioners who treat patients age 1 and older.
Most Geisinger ConvenientCare clinics are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about what Geisinger ConvenientCare treats, visit geisinger.org/urgentcare. The clinics accept most major insurance plans and offer reasonable copays. Hold your place in line or check wait times at any of the locations by visiting geisinger.org/urgent.