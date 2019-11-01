Geisinger doc: It takes time to rewire after Daylight Saving changes

A Geisinger doctor, board-certified in sleep medicine and internal medicine, says the twice-a-year Daylight Saving Time clock-changing ritual wreaks havoc with our internal wiring.
According to a new Associated Press poll, most people across the country agree — and they're tired of dealing with it.
The poll found that 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth. Four in 10 would like to see their clocks stay on standard time year-round and three in 10 would prefer to stay on Daylight Saving Time.
"Oh, it's huge. Just the act of making the change in the clock will throw off our circadian rhythm," said Dr. Michael Marino. "Inside every human being is our own pacemaker. The primary pacemaker is in the brain, but there are also pacemakers in different organs and when we decide to change the clock, unfortunately, there is no way to change that pacemaker, and we have to slowly adjust."
Valley residents are reminded to turn their clocks back one hour tonight — at 2 a.m., specifically — as Daylight Saving Time ends. Daylight Saving returns in March, when everyone sets their clocks one hour ahead.
Marino said people in good health and those who are younger can tolerate the changes better, but anyone with chronic medical problems or who are older face consequences, like tiredness, insomnia or difficulty awakening. "It does a cost to the body," he said.
"Our body is still programmed to the normal cues, light, activities — it can affect our body temperature," Marino said. "There is a psychological effect as well."
Martino said anyone who gets poor sleep has an increased chance of developing an anxiety disorder, especially when there's added frustration caused by shifting the sleep-wake regimen by an hour.
Daylight Saving Time became federal law in 1966, with the Uniform Time Act, but it was first used in 1918 during World War I to conserve coal. The U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of enforcing time zone laws throughout the nation and its possessions.
The DOT says the time changes save energy, save lives and reduce crime by maximizing time people spend in the sunlight.
Through state law, states can exempt themselves. Daylight Saving Time is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona, according to the U.S. DOT.
At least seven state legislatures have asked Congress to allow year-round daylight saving time, according to The Associated Press.
Researchers found that the spring change to Daylight Saving Time is more harmful than the fall change, according to a science analysis story by The Associated Press.
In the spring, the hour earlier wake time can be dangerous for people with heart problems, partially because blood clots faster in the morning, according to the analysis. Studies suggest that these people return to their baseline risk after the autumn time change.
A German study published this year found an increase in traffic fatalities in the week after the start of Daylight Saving Time, but no such increase in the fall, according to the story.