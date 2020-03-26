Geisinger welcomes supply donations for its medical workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an announcement Wednesday, the health system presented a wish-list including N95 respirators or dust masks, nitrile or latex gloves, electric construction-grade heaters for the hospital’s outdoor screening tents.
Zartman Construction donated cases of N95 masks.
“The reality of the situation is we are pretty much at a standstill, can’t use them, and Geisinger needs them,” Tim Clark, vice president of operations, said. “We like to think we are a good partner in the community and Geisinger is an important partner to us. This is something we could do in return.”
Donations can be arranged by calling 1-800-6882 or www.geisinger.edu/fightcovid. Money and supplies are being accepted. Don’t make direct donations at hospital locations; call ahead.
Geisinger said blood donations are encouraged and are safe for donors. Visit geisinger.org/fightcovid or contact Kathryn Rowinski at (570) 449-5586 or krowinski@giveapint.org.
Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, put out a call for donations last week: Procedure masks; surgical masks; series N-95 half-face respirators (model 3M 1860); NIOSH-approved, N-95 or greater respirators; NIOSH-approved, N-95 or greater respirator filters (model 3M 6000); half-face respirators (model 3M 6000); powered air-purifying respirators (model 3M TR-600, complete unit or components); re-useable googles and glasses; disposable plastic face shields; re-useable/cleanable face shields; low allergy disposable gloves (sizes small or medium); disposable impervious gowns; disposable coveralls; storage bags (galloon Ziploc and brown paper); hand sanitizer (70% alcohol or better); Coronavirus approved sanitizing wipes; disposable nasal cannulas; disposable oxygen masks with tubing; and stethoscopes.
Supply and food donations can be arranged for Evangelical by calling 570-522-2596 or by email, donna.schuck@evanhospital.com. To make a monetary donation, mail checks to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention: Development, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or complete the online donation form at www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx.