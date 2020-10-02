DANVILLE— Geisinger Medical Center is conducting a community drive-through clinic flu shot event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Geisinger Hughes Center North, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville. Flu shots will be available free to those 3 years and older at no cost.
There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Geisinger asks all attendees to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. Attendees will need to fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot and must remain inside vehicles next to an open window, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.
It is recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old, who can’t be vaccinated at the drive-thru event, should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.
— RICK DANDES