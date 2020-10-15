DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) on Wednesday announced new benefits for its 2021 Medicare Advantage plans, including virtual visits with primary care physicians and $35 monthly copays for insulin.
Medicare's annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can switch or make changes to their current coverage for 2021. Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage plans are available with premiums and copays starting at $0 and include a wide range of cost-saving features and wellness programs not available with original Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, fitness, dental, hearing and vision benefits.
Among the new benefits for 2021 include virtual visits with primary care physicians with copays starting at $0 and an insulin savings program that ensures members will pay no more than $35 a month on select insulins. All Geisinger Gold Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans also include: vaccines covered at $0; prescription drug copays as low as $0; monthly allowance on over-the-counter healthcare products; and access to more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals across Pennsylvania
For more information, visit go.geisinger.org/Gold or call 855-605-1517.
— RICK DANDES