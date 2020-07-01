DANVILLE – Kurt Wrobel has been named president of Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) and executive vice president, insurance operations for Geisinger.
Wrobel joined GHP as chief financial officer and chief actuary in 2014 and has served as the interim president of GHP since February.
“Kurt has truly stepped up to provide stability and leadership during these past several months, and following a nationwide search, he was the clear choice to lead GHP into the future,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer.
Prior to joining Geisinger, Wrobel was vice president of large group pricing and chief underwriting officer at Humana and spent five years in executive leadership roles at PacificCare and United Healthcare. His professional experience also includes actuarial, product development and pricing, and employee benefits strategy work for both government and commercial health plans with Milliman, HealthMarket Inc., William M. Mercer, and Hewitt.
Wrobel earned his MBA in health care management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from UCLA. Kurt is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
— THE DAILY ITEM