DANVILLE — In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, EMS workers faced unique situations when very little was known about how to deal with the coronavirus.
Last year was certainly a bit more challenging for EMS staff, said Andrea Wary, associate vice president for emergency medicine for Geisinger, on Wednesday.
“In truth,” she said, “I say to my friends and family how blessed we are in Central Pennsylvania. Our EMS community was on top of it (the pandemic) from the very first day, working as prepared as they could be, both to keep themselves safe and our patients safe.”
This week is the 46th annual EMS week across the nation and, to honor local EMS, Geisinger coordinators, emergency medicine physicians and others washed the ambulances.
“It’s just a small token of our appreciation,” Wary said. “Each year we like to do a big to-do for EMS week. EMS is really our partner in the community to providing optimal care for our friends and neighbors. We can’t do it without them.”
There is a gamut of folks in EMS: some are EMTs and paramedics and live to do this as a career. For others, it is an entry point to the health care system.
“Some of our physicians in our emergency department started out as paramedics,” she said.
Noah Spencer, with Americus Hose Ambulance Company, has been an EMT for three-and-a-half years, and intends to eventually attend medical school with an eye toward becoming a doctor.
Standing by as his ambulance was being washed by doctors, he smiled and said, “this is incredible. Seeing as how we come here almost every shift, seeing the same people. It’s nice. This makes you feel appreciated.
“I always consider this job a privilege,” Spencer said. “This last year was challenging, but in a way, easier. By easier, I mean when we saw someone with the virus’s symptoms, we knew what to do, what to wear, where we were going to go. Logistically, it became easier. But as far as the patients went, that was always a challenge.We had a unique opportunity to help people in ways that other people couldn’t.”
EMTs are critical for those patients who use the 911 system, said Dr. David Schoenwetter, Geisinger medical director.
“They are that first line of defense,” he said. “For us here at Geisinger, these EMTs are irreplaceable. The pandemic we’ve gone through and all the changes in health care, the EMS community has been fantastic, in terms of being adaptable.”
The early days of the pandemic was “a bit of a step into the unknown,” Wary said. “EMTs are local heroes that put their lives on the line to help others.”
EMS is the tip of the spear, Wary explained. “They are our eyes and ears. They call in advance so we know what is coming in and we can prepare for it. They are entering situations where they have to prepare for the worst because they don’t know what they are going to deal with.
“They really are our partners,” she continued, “whether it is Geisinger EMS or community EMS agencies, we depend on them to provide great care to the community.”
Besides the ambulance wash, Wary said Geisinger is also offering gift certificates for meals.