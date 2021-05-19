DANVILLE — In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, EMS workers faced unique situations when very little was known about how to deal with the coronavirus.
This year was certainly a bit more challenging for EMS staff, said Andrea Wary, associate vice president for emergency medicine for Geisinger, on Wednesday.
“In truth, I say to my friends and family how blessed we are in Central Pennsylvania. Our EMS community was on top of it (the pandemic) from the very first day, working as prepared as they could be, both to keep themselves safe and our patients safe.”
This week is EMS week across the nation, and to honor local EMS workers, Geisinger coordinators, emergency medicine physicians and others held an ambulance car wash.
“It’s just a small token of our appreciation,” Wary said. “Each year we like to do a big to-do for EMS week. EMS is really our partners in the community to providing optimal care for our friends and neighbors. We can’t do it without them.”
The early days of the pandemic was “a bit of the unknown,” she said. “They are local heroes that put their lives on the line to help others.”
EMS is the tip of the spear, Wary explained. “They are our eyes and ears. They call in advance so we know what is coming in and we can prepare for it. They are entering situations where they have to prepare for the worst because they don’t know what they are going to deal with.
“They really are our partners,” she continued, “whether it is Geisinger EMS or community EMS agencies, we depend on them to provide great care to the community.”
There are a gamut of folks in EMS: some are EMTs and paramedics and live to do this as a career. For others it is an entry point to the healthcare system.
“Some of our physicians in our emergency department started out as paramedics,” she said.
Noah Spencer, with Americus Hose Ambulance has been an EMT for three-and-a-half years, and intends to eventually attend med school with an eye towards becoming a doctor.
Standing by as his ambulance was being washed by doctors, he smiled and said, “this is incredible. Seeing as how we come here almost every shift, seeing the same people. It’s nice.”
Dr. David Schoenwetter, Geisinger medical director
Besides the ambulance wash, Wary said, Geisinger is also offering gift certificates for meals.