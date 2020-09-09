DANVILLE — Geisinger’s health and wellness team is hosting communitywide drive-thru flu shot clinics throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. These drive-thru events are open to the public and are only for people older than 18. The flu shots are available at no cost.
Geisinger primary care offices will host drive-thru clinics for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older. These will take place in September, but patients can visit their Geisinger primary care office anytime for a flu shot.
It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old who can’t be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.
Locally, Geisinger’s public drive-thru flu shot events are:
Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3, at Geisinger Hughes Center (Danville) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4, at Geisinger Hughes Center (Danville) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Geisinger primary care offices are offering the drive-thru flu shots to patients and Geisinger Health Plan members from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Saturday, Sept. 19, at: Geisinger Woodbine Lane; Geisinger Kulpmont; Geisinger Milton; Geisinger Selinsgrove, and Geisinger Lewisburg.
For a full list of flu shot locations, as well as helpful tips on staying flu-free this season, visitgeisinger.org/flunews.
— JOE SYLVESTER