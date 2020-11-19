BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger is hosting a final community drive-thru and family walk-in flu shot clinic for anyone 6 months or older this Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It's Geisinger's final push to make sure you're vaccinated against the seasonal flu.
The flu shots are available at no cost to the public and are being provided by Geisinger’s health and wellness, primary care and pediatrics teams. Flu shots will be available drive-thru-style for anyone age 3 and older. Walk-in flu shots will be available in a nearby building for children ages 6-months-old to 3-years-old and for families with young children. Additionally, a limited supply of high-does flu vaccines for those age 65 and older will be available in the drive-thru.
It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
When arriving at a drive-thru vaccination site, follow all directional signage. You must fill out a short electronic form before receiving your flu shot. Remain inside your vehicle next to an open window, and be aware that staff will not enter vehicles to provide flu shots.
— Rick Dandes