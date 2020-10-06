DANVILLE — Geisinger has been recognized by the Miltary Times — the Armed Forces newspaper — as "Best for Vets: Employers 2020."
With a workforce that includes more than 700 veterans, Geisinger scored among the best for its commitment to hiring and retaining military personnel and reservists. The health system launched a veteran program two years ago and has achieved exemplary outcomes. Its veteran hiring rate has increased by 41 percent, and retention of veteran employees has grown from 80 to 86 percent.