DANVILLE – Geisinger has appointed two new members to its now 16-member board of directors. The newly appointed directors are Dr. Benjamin K. Chu, senior adviser for Manatt Health, and Sherry A. Glied, Ph.D., dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University (NYU).
Chu, with more than 15 years of experience leading major health systems in Houston, Southern California and New York City, is a leading expert in creating patient-centered, integrated health care reforms. He was also an associate dean at two of New York City’s top medical schools and held academic appointments at medical schools in New York City and Houston.
Glied was named the dean of the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service in 2013 and previously spent more than two decades as a professor of health policy and management at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, where she was the chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management for more than 10 years. In 2010, Glied was confirmed by the United States Senate as assistant secretary for planning and evaluation at the Department of Health and Human Services. She had previously served as the senior economist for health care and labor market policy under Presidents Bush and Clinton in 1992 and 1993.
