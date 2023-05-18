DANVILLE — Elissa Concini, of Milton, is one of Geisinger’s biggest advocates for women’s health.
Since coming to the health system 14 years ago, the soon-to-be mother of three has worked in labor and delivery, coordinated child birth classes, served as a nurse educator for labor and delivery nurses, worked as the quality and safety nurse for women’s health and, most recently, took on a role as a sexual assault examiner.
“When I first met Elissa in 2017, I quickly recognized her enthusiasm in doing more and learning more,” said her supervisor, Dr. Sandra Culbertson, chair Women and Children’s Institute. “She had a curiosity to learn. So we recruited her to a new program in women’s health. She became a nurse director quality for women’s health. Over the next five years, Elissa blossomed and was fundamental in developing a standardized labor delivery program across the Geisinger system of hospitals.”
One of the remarkable things about Elissa, Culbertson noted, is the role she has. “She has to interact with a variety of learners. Maybe nurse learners or physician learners or staff learners and adjust her message to fit the audience.”
Concini is originally from Dunmore and when she was 10, she came with her grandfather to Geisinger on several visits for health reasons.
“Even then I was fascinated by the hospital. I never knew that I wanted to be a nurse until my senior year of high school,” she said. “I knew health care would be a career path for me, but wasn’t sure that nursing was.”
She shadowed a nurse in an operating room and that was when she realized nursing was what she wanted to do.
Women’s health became her passion in college, when her grandmother passed away from cervical cancer. While study nursing at Bloomsburg University, she said she became very passionate about the whole spectrum of women’s health care.
Ironically, she said, “if you asked me what I wanted to be before I went to college it would have been a nurse or a teacher. I applied for nursing, but teaching was always in the back of my mind.
“As nurses, we teach every day,” Concini said. “For our patients, our peers. We are constantly learning and sharing information. That is definitely a huge part of my current role.”
Concini services all Geisinger facilities that have inpatient obstetrics labor and delivery units, and also outpatient clinic sites.
Geisinger has five labor and delivery units within the system, and over 10 clinic sites, she said.
“In our region, I will look for any opportunities for improvement for patient care, safety and quality of care,” she said.
For example, she said, “during the pandemic, it was constant information, making sure everyone on staff got the updates, making sure everyone knew how to keep themselves safe and patients safe.”
Concini wears lots of different hats, she said. “But when you think about it, nurses wear lots of different hats. So it really is just a reflection of the profession I chose.”