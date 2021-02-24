D — Educators at Geisinger have developed a course, COVID-19: Health Systems and Pandemics, for health care workers and anyone in the general public interested in how the coronavirus spreads and what an effective response entails.
The idea behind the course is to provide a case study in pandemic response to ensure better preparation for any future plague.
“The COVID course brings to bear the type of interactive, just-in-time learning that can only come from an integrated health system like Geisinger,” said V. Scott Koerwer, vice dean of GCSOM’s School of Graduate Education. “Our students learned about the pandemic through various lenses, from those of C-suite executives to infectious disease experts, population health professionals, basic scientists and healthcare administrators. Like the pandemic itself, the course changed week by week as our frontline healthcare teams worked to keep our population safe while learning about the virus. This effort is a great representation of learning in a team-based, integrated health system environment.”
“The course arose from misconceptions about the virus,” Koerwer said.
In October, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine graduate students were the first to enroll in the course. Now the course is available to the general public, who can pick and choose which sessions of the course they find most interesting and valuable. To view courses, visit https://www.geisinger.edu/education/academics/school- of-graduate-education/covid-19-health-systems-and-pandemics
The course is taught jointly by numerous GCSOM faculty members and an array of Geisinger physicians and scientists, including a module taught by Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s CEO. Ryu’s session examines the healthcare system in pandemic and will provide insight into how to mobilize large systems during a crisis.
— RICK DANDES