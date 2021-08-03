SUNBURY — The second portion of the new Geisinger ConvenientCare center in Sunbury is now open for business.
"Better health is becoming easier for our neighbors in Northumberland County as Geisinger continues to invest in and expand care options. Now open in Sunbury, a new Geisinger ConvenientCare is available for walk-in care,” Geisinger Medical Center spokesperson Joe Stender said.
The facility, which opened last month, is located at 1151 N. Fourth St., inside the N. 4th Street Plaza.
The two new facilities mark a $3.6 million investment in medical care in the Sunbury area, according to the release.
“By bringing primary care, walk-in care and telemedicine all into one location, we’re making it easy to get the right level of care you need when you need it,” Dr. Richard Martin, medical director for Geisinger ConvenientCare, said. “Our care team is excited to be in this new space and to be able to continue caring for their neighbors and helping them live healthier lives.”
Staffed by advanced practitioners, the walk-in clinic provides care for anyone age 1 and older. ConvenientCare clinics are the best place to go for minor health issues that can be resolved in a single visit, including cold and flu symptoms, allergies, earaches, tick removal, sprains and minor cuts. They are not a replacement for an emergency room, according to Geisinger Medical Center officials.
Geisinger ConvenientCare Sunbury is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Along with ConvenientCare’s walk-in access, Geisinger Primary Care Sunbury offers same-day and next-day appointments. Laboratory and X-ray services are available for patients at either clinic.
Masks are required for all patients and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) in all Geisinger buildings.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is thrilled to see the center open completely for residents.
“I am happy for our residents that Geisinger decided to come to Sunbury,” Karlovich said. Having this service within our city limits will lead to a healthier and more vibrant community."