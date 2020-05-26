DANVILLE — Trained as a nuclear medicine technologist, with 15 years of experience in the Geisinger health system, Tonyia Williams, 43, was suddenly reassigned as a site manager in the emergency department in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, it was certainly different, and not part of my education in becoming a med tech,” she said.
Nuclear medicine technologists work in the radiology division. “We have our own department at GMC (Geisinger Medical Center),” she said. “We inject radioactive isotopes into patients for diagnosis and treatment.”
Site managers followed new protocols to keep staff and patients safe and the infection rate down, Williams said.
Geisinger created the positions and trained them to help out nurses, staff members and lab personnel, going in and out of the room where COVID patients were being treated.
Some of the protocols included monitoring everyone going in and out of the emergency department, she said.
“Making sure they are putting their PPE equipment on correctly going in and making sure nothing gets contaminated coming out,” Williams said. “It’s really about lowering the infection rate throughout the Geisinger system, with our position.”
Stephanie Gryboski, Geisinger’s director of emergency management called the site managers a vital part of the team.
“These individuals keep our staff, patients and communities safe by ensuring proper protocols are followed while patients are receiving care,” Gryboski said. “We can’t thank our staff enough for their commitment and dedication to our community’s health during these unprecedented times. Each one of them is a hero and should be celebrated.”
Wiliams felt that being a nuclear medical tech helped her deal with the virus.
“One nice thing about us, a medical radiological technologist, is that all of our radioactive isotopes are clear, colorless, odorless, so contamination is something we’ve been trained to prevent and watch out for,” she said. “It’s kind of like the same as the virus, the spores. You don’t know where it is going. In that aspect, we were dealing with something we know how to take precautions ... on infection rates, prevent exposure. This is an invisible enemy.”
Williams’ experience in the early days of the pandemic was very intense, she recalled.
“One minute there were no patients in the entire wing that we were in — they are all negative pressure rooms — or every room could be full,” she said. “There were four of us at a time (med techs) so we could be spread out. We would be working hand-in-hand with the nurses getting them things that they needed because they couldn’t come out of the rooms.”
Ensuring that blood work to and from the lab was not contaminated was another part of the job.
“For me, working in this department during the pandemic was definitely an eye-opener, but I learned a lot and the staff has been absolutely amazing,” Williams said. “They’ve appreciated us. And we are actually appreciative to be learning something new.”
Never did she feel that the department was low on needed equipment.
“I have always felt safe,” she said. “Geisinger supplied us with scrubs so we could change right after our shift and right before our shift. So we weren’t bringing our dirty clothes home.”
Williams, of Danville, is married with two children. Her husband also works for Geisinger Medical Center. “We leave our shoes at the door at home. I take a shower immediately as part of my routine. Before seeing my family.”
She believes that things are getting better.
“We are still swabbing patients, anybody that we suspect with the potential of having COVID-19,” Williams said. “Everybody that is being admitted is getting swabbed. ...Geisinger has done an amazing job following strict protocols to keep the infection rate down.”
The community has been great, she said. “They’ve sent us food and thank yous.”
Williams thinks it might be a month before she returns to the radiology department. “The work there is ramping up, so at some point they’ll call me back,” she said.