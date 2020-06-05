DANVILLE – A survey of more than 550 health care leaders, conducted by Reaction Data, ranked Geisinger as one of the most innovative health care organizations in the country, the health system announced on Thursday.
The survey ranked organizations based on innovation, leadership and cost and quality of care. Those surveyed included chief executive officers, clinicians, information technology experts and others.
“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for our innovative approach to delivering quality care,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s chief executive officer.
Geisinger is home to the Steele Institute for Health Innovation, which works with teams in product innovation, robotic process automation, machine learning, behavioral economics and data enterprise.
Geisinger’s innovative approach to health care has generated such initiatives as MyCode, a growing research project and the world’s largest biobank with more than 250,000 consenting participants; Neighborly, a social care response platform with more than 8,000 listings of community support resources; 65 Forward, a holistic approach to primary care created for people age 65-plus; Fresh Food Farmacy, providing healthy food and education to patients with diabetes and food insecurity; and Geisinger at Home, bringing routine health care into patients’ home and expanding the use of technology with remote patient monitoring, telemedicine and patient risk.