DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital were named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals on Friday. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Best Maternity Care Hospitals is part of Newsweek, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group.
“This is an honor to the labor and delivery team at both Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and is a testimony of the team's hard work and dedication in providing the best care to our patients,” said Dr. Sandra Culbertson, chairwoman of Geisinger Women & Children's Institute.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, editor in chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Geisinger unites a comprehensive women's health program with a full-service pediatric care program in the communities it serves. The team includes highly trained OBGYNs, certified nurse midwives, maternal-fetal doctors, dietitians, breastfeeding specialists and other support staff. The criteria has been established by Leapfrog’s national expert panel. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
Fewer than 250 hospital systems received the accolade nationwide. In Pennsylvania, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital are among nine hospitals to receive this recognition. The full list of recipients will appear in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, available online and at newsstands nationwide.